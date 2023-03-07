An Interview with Chris Inglis on the National Cybersecurity Strategy

Chris Inglis was the first National Cyber Director at the White House, after a long and highly successful career at the National Security Agency (ending with seven years as Deputy Director). In his role as Cyber Director, he brought the office from one employee up close to its planned strength of nearly 100 staffers. He also oversaw the drafting of the first National Cybersecurity Strategy, leaving office just a couple of weeks before the strategy was publicly released

So what does he think now about the strategy, its reception, and its future? I sat down with him to review the strategy's recommendations – especially the hardest ones. Chris speaks candidly about the need for (and the limitations on) cybersecurity regulation, the wide cybersecurity gaps between different sectors of our economy, the reasons for rethinking liability for cybersecurity failures, and how the Office of the National Cyber Director can work with the Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology.

Download 446th Episode (mp3)

You can subscribe to The Cyberlaw Podcast using iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Pocket Casts, or our RSS feed. As always, The Cyberlaw Podcast is open to feedback. Be sure to engage with @stewartbaker on Twitter. Send your questions, comments, and suggestions for topics or interviewees to CyberlawPodcast@steptoe.com. Remember: If your suggested guest appears on the show, we will send you a highly coveted Cyberlaw Podcast mug! The views expressed in this podcast are those of the speakers and do not reflect the opinions of their institutions, clients, friends, families, or pets.