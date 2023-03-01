Zelenskiy on Why He Stayed in Kiev

I was watching "Year," a documentary by prominent Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Komarov about the first year since the full-on invasion of Ukraine (with English subitles); and I was struck by this exchange he had with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Naturally, one always needs to be skeptical about such things: Zelenskiy is, after all, a politician, and a trained actor to boot, with a friendly interviewer and editor. But most significantly, he's a human being, and we humans are masters of spinning things, whatever our walk of life. Still, this had an air of the real, perhaps precisely because it wasn't particularly self-aggrandizing:

Komarov: Mr. President, on February 24, when there was an extraordinary atmosphere, when the [Russian] subversive and reconnaissance group was in Pechersk [in Kiev itself], did you think that the Russians could come in through those doors [pointing to the door of the President's office]? Did you think about what to do in such a situation?