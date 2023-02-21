The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Gonzalez v. Google Liveblog, in Progress
Moderated by Kate Klonick, with Mary Anne Franks, Mike Godwin, James Grimmelmann, Gus Hurwitz, Jeff Kosseff, Emma Llanso, Alan Rozenshtein, Benjamin Wittes, Jonathan Zittrain, and me.
From the Institute for Rebooting Social Media, right here and right now! (It's all text, so if you arrive in the middle of the argument, or after it, you can see all that had been said.)