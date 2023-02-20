"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 23: A Rationalist Guide to Dating

The twenty-third episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange is a Presidents' Day bonus feature with Volokh Conspiracy's very own Prof. Ilya Somin!

Once upon a time, Ilya decided to put his scholarly chops to use in the romantic arena to increase his odds of success. He turned to both the academic and popular literatures to develop his rationalist approach to dating and shares his wisdom with listeners looking for love. How should one cope with rejection while trying to find a mate? What do many women want when it comes to men planning dates? And what did Ilya say when a woman asked to go on a first date at Arlington National Cemetery?? Come hear about Ilya's journey that ultimately led to finding happiness with his now-wife Alison!