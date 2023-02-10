A couple of adjunct law professors (i.e., practicing lawyers who teach part-time at a law school, generally for a very modest amount of money) and I are writing a short piece on adjunct teaching, and we'd love to hear any thoughts our readers have on this. Have you taught as an adjunct, or considered doing it? What have been the pluses and minuses? What ideas do you have for how the adjunct system can be improved?

Alternatively, if you took classes from adjuncts as a student, what have you found to be the pluses and minuses of that? As you might gather, we have lots of views of our own on this, but we'd like to get some thoughts from others, to make sure we aren't missing some important points. Please feel free to post comments below, or e-mail me at volokh at law.ucla.edu. Thanks!