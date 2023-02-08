FIRE $7000 10-Week Summer Fellowship Still Accepting Applications Until Feb. 14

From the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression:

Are you a rising 2L or 3L looking for an opportunity to defend First Amendment rights and build connections with experienced and passionate attorneys in the field? If so, FIRE has the perfect position for you! Applications are open for FIRE's Arthur D. Hellman Fellowship in First Amendment Litigation, a paid fellowship with a $7,000 stipend for a 10-week program that runs through the summer.

As a Hellman Fellow, you will be based in FIRE's Philadelphia office, working on substantive research projects, making meaningful contributions to our active litigation cases, and building a network of law students and professionals across the country. Hellman Fellows build long-term relationships with FIRE, increasing their opportunities for further employment or full-time fellowships. But don't take our word for it. Our testimonials speak for themselves: …