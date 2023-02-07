Roman Polanski Can't Block IMetPolanski.com Site

From the WIPO Arbitration & Mediation Center Administrative Panel Decision in Polanski v. Uziel (Arbitrators Brian J. Winterfeldt, Warwick A. Rothnie & Marie-Emmanuelle Haas), decided two weeks ago but just posted on Westlaw:

In 1977, the Complainant [film director] was arrested in the United States and charged with unlawful sex with a minor. The Complainant pleaded guilty, but fled before being sentenced. He remains wanted by the United States criminal justice system. Since that time a number of women have come forward alleging that the Complainant sexually abused them. The Complainant denies these allegations and says he has never been prosecuted, let alone convicted, in relation to any of these allegations. A film directed by the Complainant, D'après une histoire vraie had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017. It subsequently featured in three further film festivals in Switzerland, Brazil, and Bulgaria early in October 2017 before its commercial release in Paris, France on October 30, 2017. The disputed domain name was registered on October 31, 2017. Since at least November 3, 2017, it has resolved to a website. The website is headed 'Silence is the Enemy'. It referred to the (then) recent allegations against Harvey Weinstein and then notes that another 'famously infamous man of the movies is again in the spotlight'. The website then explained that the Complainant appeared on October 30, 2017 at La Cinémathèque Francaise as the guest of honour for the launch of a month long retrospective of his oeuvre. Initially, the website then stated that two named women had recently come forward to make allegations against him. The text included hyperlinks to press reports of the allegations. This text was shortly after replaced with text linking to the allegations against the Complainant by five or six women. Then, the website set out some paragraphs including quotes allegedly made by the Complainant. The website then continued: 'We can't bear the thought of another woman's or girl's innocence taken away by him. Age and prison time do not cure pedophilia. Polanski has a long history of rampant sexual abuse.

We want to hear your stories about Roman Polanski and other predatory men who have been using their positions of power and influence to sexually abuse and harass women. This site is dedicated for all the other victims of Roman Polanski, who were afraid to tell what happened years ago—but now, can tell their story knowing that it will not go unheard and will be shared to give others courage around the globe to put Roman Polanski in jail where he belongs. This unspeakable behavior towards women has to stop. All tips, once verified will be sent to law enforcement authorities and with permission will be shared anonymously on this site.' Provision was then made for the submission of information. After a description about the mission of those behind the website and a further call to action, the website included a 'Donate Here' link. This link links through to the Respondent's Real Women Real Stories Patreon account. Over time, there have been 89 subscribers who have donated to this account. The footer of the webpage included links to the Respondent's 'Real Women Real Stories' YouTube account, Facebook page, and Twitter account…. The actress in the video subsequently gave an interview, which was also posted as a video on YouTube, in which she stated that she wished she had never spoken out as a result of the personal and professional toll she has suffered. However, the interview makes it clear that she did not retract her allegations. In addition, one of the women first named on the Respondent's website subsequently stated on Twitter that she had been repeatedly harassed by the Respondent to provide a video-ed interview of her claims. The Respondent appears to have been variously a high tech entrepreneur, a hedge fund manager, an art collector, and now describes himself as an executive producer, an investigative journalist, and a former modelling agent. The article about him on Wikipedia claims his documentary films have grossed more than USD 50 million worldwide. He founded the Real Women Real Stories YouTube channel in March 2016 (although prior to that, the channel had different names). The description of the channel says the channel 'enables women to raise their voice on what they feel needs attention'. There is a very large number of videos on the channel. Many of them, but not all, describe claims of a sexual abuse nature. When the Complaint was submitted, this channel had 213,000 subscribers and some 59 million views. In an interview published online in 'L'Obs', the Respondent admitted he had posted on Twitter offering USD 20,000 for a 'tip' strong enough to incriminate the Complainant. The Respondent also admitted that he did not have the funds himself to pay that amount but claimed, if the information were sufficiently compelling, he would be able to get it funded. In the interview, the Respondent also claimed that the testimonials he had received had all been unpaid….

The panel applied the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy:

Paragraph 4(a) of the Policy provides that in order to divest the Respondent of the disputed domain name, the Complainant must demonstrate each of the following: (i) the disputed domain name is identical or confusingly similar to a trademark or service mark in which the Complainant has rights; and (ii) the Respondent has no rights or legitimate interests in respect of the disputed domain name; and (iii) the disputed domain name has been registered and is being used in bad faith.

The panel held that element (i) was satisfied, but went on to conclude: