UC's National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement $20K Non-Residential Fellowships

The Center is accepting applications until March 10; check out the details here. (I'm on e of the Advisory Board members.) An excerpt:

Each year, the Center selects Fellows from a broad range of disciplines and backgrounds such as law, journalism, higher education, social science, technology and government. Fellows receive funding to conduct research that furthers the national conversation related to expression and democratic participation on college campuses including how to advance campus dialogue, safeguard academic freedom and further diversity and inclusion.

The Center welcomes candidates from all backgrounds to apply, and invites a wide range of innovative projects. As part of the University of California, the Center is committed to promoting diversity and equal opportunity in its education, services and administration, as well as research and creative activity. The Center focuses on projects that address current issues affecting students, staff, administrators and faculty and will have a direct impact on individuals and communities across campus, particularly those from vulnerable or marginalized communities….

This year we are particularly interested in issues that explore the connections between higher education and democracy such as: