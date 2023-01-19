Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Politics
Eugene Volokh
|
1.19.2023 3:00 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
NEXT: No "Accusation of Racism" Exception from Principle That Parody Isn't Defamation
Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Show Comments (3)
Peter Suderman
|
From the February 2023 issue
Veronique de Rugy
|
1.19.2023 12:01 AM
Christian Britschgi
|
1.18.2023 4:40 PM
Jacob Sullum
|
1.18.2023 1:35 PM
Emma Camp
|
1.18.2023 1:20 PM