Prof. Steven Calabresi (Northwestern) Joining Us as a Co-Blogger

I'm delighted to report that Prof. Steven Calabresi (Clayton J. & Henry R. Barber Professor of Law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law) is joining our merry band! Steve has written or cowritten over seventy law review articles and three books on constitutional law, comparative constitutional law, federal jurisdiction, and administrative law, and he also worked as a lawyer in the White House and in the Attorney General's office during the Reagan Administration. (Before that, he clerked for Justice Scalia and for Judges Bork and Winter.) Steve is also a co-founder of the Federalist Society and co-chairman of its Board of Directors, though of course all of his posts represent his own views and not of the Federalist Society, Northwestern, or any other institution.