I wrote about the unsealing order in 2020; the order was then affirmed earlier this year, and just today Judge Jed Rakoff (S.D.N.Y.) unsealed "the minimally redacted version" of the letter. (Judge Rakoff's opinion starts with, "Time to close the books.") You can see that redacted version, which is too inside baseball for me to comment on, at pp. 3-4 of this PDF.