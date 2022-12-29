The Volokh Conspiracy
Institute for Justice: Totally Worth Your Donations
As I've mentioned before, it's one of the public interest law firms that I admire most.
I just gave some money to the Institute for Justice, a first-rate libertarian public interest law firm. I've long much admired IJ: I've litigated some First Amendment cases, but it's not that hard to win them, given how strong First Amendment protections generally are—IJ, on the other hand, has figured out ways of winning even economic liberties cases, where the degree of difficulty is much higher.
Here's IJ's little pitch, which I'm delighted to pass along, with my full endorsement:
Friends, please give us money. We will use it to sue the government, whether it is arresting a grandmother for feeding the hungry, or arresting people for making fun of the police, or framing them for crimes they didn't commit, or prosecuting them for non-crimes, or seizing innocent people's money, or fining innocent people outrageous sums, or charging outrageous fees to build an addition, or outlawing tiny homes on wheels, or outlawing innovative new businesses, or banning the sale of safe homemade foods, or using drones to conduct warrantless searches. Help IJ protect the constitutional rights of all Americans with a secure online donation today at ij.org/standup.
