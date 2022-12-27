"Liar Rep.-Elect George Santos Admits Fabricating Key Details of His Bio"

The New York Post (Victor Nava & Carl Campanile) reports:

"My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry," Santos said Monday.

Santos confessed he had "never worked directly" for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, chalking that fib up to a "poor choice of words."

The 34-year-old now claims instead that a company called Link Bridge, where he worked as a vice president, did business with both of the financial giants.

"I will be clearer about that. It was stated poorly," Santos said of the lie….

He also admitted that he never graduated from any college, despite previously claiming to have received a degree from Baruch in 2010….