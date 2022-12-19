The Volokh Conspiracy
"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 17: How to Survive Divorce and Break-ups
Divorce coach and journalist Amy Polacko shares her tips for moving on
The seventeenth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange features an interview with divorce coach and journalist Amy Polacko. This is the final episode of season 1, with season 2 to pick up in early January 2023.
Amy tells her story of overcoming two divorces and being a happy, successful single mom and entrepreneur. Hear Amy's top advice on how to get over every sort of break-up and leave narcissistic abuse behind. How long should you wait to date again after a divorce or break-up? If you're a parent, what is the right time to introduce a significant other to your child? Is there still a stigma against dating people who have been previously divorced, and are they actually likely to make more or less committed partners? Pull up a chair for some life advice from the heart of Connecticut!