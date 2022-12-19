"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 17: How to Survive Divorce and Break-ups

The seventeenth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange features an interview with divorce coach and journalist Amy Polacko. This is the final episode of season 1, with season 2 to pick up in early January 2023.

Amy tells her story of overcoming two divorces and being a happy, successful single mom and entrepreneur. Hear Amy's top advice on how to get over every sort of break-up and leave narcissistic abuse behind. How long should you wait to date again after a divorce or break-up? If you're a parent, what is the right time to introduce a significant other to your child? Is there still a stigma against dating people who have been previously divorced, and are they actually likely to make more or less committed partners? Pull up a chair for some life advice from the heart of Connecticut!