Talk with the Authors: An Introduction to Constitutional Law: 100+ Supreme Court Cases Everyone Should Know

On Friday at 3:00 ET, the Federalist Society will host a webinar about our new book, An Introduction to Constitutional Law: 100+ Supreme Court Cases Everyone Should Know. We will talk about the new edition of the paperback, as well as the newly-released hardcover coffee table book. We will also debut our new videos for Dobbs and Bruen. Plus, attendees will be entered into a drawing for a fee, autographed copy of the coffee table book.

We will take questions from readers. We hope you can join!