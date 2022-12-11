The Volokh Conspiracy

Cats: The Enemy of My Enemy Is My Friend Frenemy

"The human-cat relationship was probably forged over a shared interest in rats more than 10,000 years ago, investigators say."

Say, you're interested in rats? I'm interested in them, too! And I'm interested in the same outcome for them as you are.

Source: UPI / HealthDay News (Cara Munez). Of course, the notion of cats having been domesticated as ratters and mousers isn't anything new; I just liked the "shared interest in rats" formulation.