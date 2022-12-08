"Free Speech, Wokeness, And Cancel Culture In The Legal Profession"

A very interesting interview by David Lat (Original Jurisdiction) with Judges Lisa Branch and James Ho; here's Lat's summary:

Last week, I made my way up to Yale University for an event sponsored by the William F. Buckley Jr. Program, "Is Free Speech Dead On Campus?" It featured Judges James Ho (5th Cir.) and Lisa Branch (11th Cir.) in conversation with Professor Akhil Amar of Yale Law School, followed by a wide-ranging discussion with the (standing room only) audience.

Inspired by that event, I invited Judges Branch and Ho to participate in a written Q&A with me. They kindly accepted my invitation, allowing them to share and expand upon some of their points, and our discussion appears below. I thank them for their time, their insights, and their commitment to the cause of free speech.