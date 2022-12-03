The fourteenth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange has us reviewing some of us the recent popular writings on the topic of ten years of Tinder, including on the issue of burnout (see here and here).

We cover how apps have gamified dating and how some women have raised their standards in positive ways while others come in with unfair expectations and act flaky. Should women tell each other "You're the prize!", and what should we think about men who make Venmo requests after dates? Can people date casually and then decide from one day to the next it's time to settle down? Warning: your hosts are in a spicy mood on this episode!