The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Question for Mastodon Users
Mastodon of course lets you interact with people from any other Mastodon servers; but it also has features that make it easier for you to interact with people from the same server. If you use Mastodon, do you find that you take advantage of these local-interaction features? Or do you mostly just interact with your followers and the people you follow, regardless of what server they're on?