"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 12: The Secret Lives of Law Professors

The twelfth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange features a conversation with Louisiana-based legal scholar Katherine Macfarlane.

Kat has navigated dating, marriage, divorce, and then dating again with an invisible condition. How have significant others reacted when she has needed accommodations for her lifelong rheumatoid arthritis? And what's it been like dating (and when need be, breaking up) as an immunosuppressed person during the COVID-19 pandemic? Come for a lesson in empathy from this brilliant and wise academic who tells all about her interactions with strangers, whether in NYC or Idaho, and from Los Angeles to the other "LA"!