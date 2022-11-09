"Mistakes Were Made, It's Time to Move on—From Trump"

From Paul Mirengoff (Ringside at the Reckoning):

What would Donald Trump say about a party leader who led his party to two successive electoral defeats and, in a third election cycle, caused his party to suffer more disappointment?

We don't have to guess. Trump accused Mitt Romney of "choking" his bid for the presidency. Romney lost to a far more formidable opponent than Joe Biden.

Trump, by his own standards, is a choke artist.

Trump choked the 2018 elections by needlessly alienating suburbanites and swing voters with his over-the-top rhetoric. He choked the pandemic, which led to him losing the 2020 election. He choked the Georgia portions of that election, including the two winnable Senate races the GOP lost.

I'm old enough to remember when normal candidates, unencumbered by Trump, won Georgia statewide races. In fact, it happened yesterday….