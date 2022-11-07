Concern about Discrimination against "Asian Americans" in University Admissions–in 1987!

With a mix of awe and animosity, students in the Boston area joke that MIT stands for Made in Taiwan. Like many of the nation's most competitive schools, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has experienced huge increases in Asian-American enrollments.

Across the Ivy Legue, Asian-Americans, who make up only 2 percent of the nation's

college-age population, account for 11 percent of this year's freshman class. Proud of their high grades and test scores, Asian-Americans say they should be doing even better—and have accused top colleges of imposing ceilings to keep them out. "Asians are being discriminated against," charges Arthur Hu, an MIT alum who has studied Ivy League admissions patterns. "Unwritten quotas are making it more and more difficult to get into selective schools."

Recent admissions patterns do raise troubling questions. The nation's toughest instituions began admitting large numbers of Asian-Americans in the mid-1970s. But as their applications increased—by as much as 1,000 percent—the acceptance rate dropped; at Yale, the "admit" rate for Asian-Americans fell from 39 percent to 17 percent in the last decade. The timing was no coincidence, charges University of California, Berkeley, Prof. Ling-chi Wang. He claims that when worried schools realized what was happening, they began to curb the numbers.