"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 11: Dating as a Criminal Law Professor

The eleventh episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange has us chatting with Prof. Erin Sheley who brings her personal and professional wisdom to the world of online dating.

Erin found love (and indeed, a fiance) on Bumble after dating app adventures across North America. While last time we had Catgate, this week's episode brings us Fishgate: this vegetarian scholar and her avid fisherman date from the apps did NOT see eye to eye when it comes to how many fish it's okay to kill in a year. Erin also tells the tale of how a man tried to throw her on the train tracks in Calgary and how an intrepid cowboy intervened just in time to save her life!

We will discuss the difficulties in settling down romantically as an itinerant academic, so come join us on this journey from DC to Canada, Oklahoma, Dallas, and finally San Diego.

Also, what exactly was that guy planning to do on their car ride if Erin hadn't sent his info to her friends in advance? Can even a criminal law professor stay safe from crime by strangers on the Internet? We've got the tea—grab a cup and have a listen!