Parents and Children

From today's SEC v. Moraes (excerpted in this post), written by Judge Ronnie Abrams (S.D.N.Y.):

In the interest of full transparency, the Court notes that Romeril [a litigant in an earlier case that the court cited -EV] was represented on his petition for certiorari by Floyd Abrams, my father. Rare though it may be, occasionally we must acknowledge when our parents happen to get it right.