TheyLied Libel Claims Can Go Forward with Sufficient Evidence of "Actual Malice"

From L.S.S. v. S.A.P., decided by the Colorado Court of Appeals yesterday, in an opinion by Judge Christina Gomez, joined by Judges Terry Fox and Rebecca Freyre:

The parties agree that this case involves a matter of public concern…. [T]o prevail on his defamation claim father must [thus], among other things, establish actual malice by clear and convincing evidence. Clear and convincing evidence is "evidence that is highly probable and free from serious or substantial doubt." …

The [Colorado anti-SLAPP] statute allows a person (usually a defendant) to file a special motion to dismiss "[a] cause of action against a person arising from any act of that person in furtherance of the person's right of petition or free speech under the United States constitution or the state constitution in connection with a public issue." The trial court then "consider[s] the pleadings and supporting and opposing affidavits" to determine whether "the plaintiff has established that there is a reasonable likelihood that the plaintiff will prevail on the claim." … In making that [second] determination, "[t]he court does not weigh evidence or resolve conflicting factual claims" but simply "accepts the plaintiff's evidence as true, and evaluates the defendant's showing only to determine if it defeats the plaintiff's claim as a matter of law." …

In this case, L.S.S. (father) asserted defamation and related claims against S.A.P. (mother) after she reported that he might be sexually abusing their five-year-old child. Mother appeals the trial court's denial of her special motion to dismiss those claims under the anti-SLAPP statute. Applying the framework we outline for considering such motions, we affirm the order and remand the case to the trial court for further proceedings….

But what sort of showing is required in the context of a special motion to dismiss under the anti-SLAPP statute? We conclude that in order to withstand a special motion to dismiss where a showing of actual malice will be required at trial, a plaintiff must establish a probability that they will be able to produce clear and convincing evidence of actual malice at trial….

The General Assembly, in enacting the anti-SLAPP statute, expressed a purpose of safeguarding the rights "to petition, speak freely, associate freely, and otherwise participate in government" from the chilling effect of "abuse of the judicial process." Yet at the same time, it also expressed a concern for "protect[ing] the rights of persons to file meritorious lawsuits for demonstrable injury." The statute accordingly "seeks to balance both parties' constitutionally protected interest in petitioning the government, be it by participating in the legislative process, invoking the government's administrative or executive authority (such as by reporting suspected unlawful activity), or instigating litigation to protect or vindicate one's interests." …

[T]he [trial] court correctly recognized that, while father's evidence wasn't "terribly persuasive," it wasn't the court's role to weigh that evidence or evaluate the witnesses' credibility. Instead, the court drew all inferences from the evidence in father's favor and determined that he had provided sufficient evidence of actual malice to withstand the special motion to dismiss. We agree. [Factual details moved to the end of this post. -EV] …

We also recognize mother's and the amici's concerns that allowing this case to move forward could embolden abusers to further victimize others through misuse of the judicial process and could discourage victims and their families from seeking help. But, at the same time, we must acknowledge the potential for false accusations and the right that someone who is falsely accused has to recover for the harm thereby caused.

As another division of this court recently explained, "[a] mere allegation of sexual misconduct can be devastating to the accused," and "[a] determination that a person engaged in non-consensual sexual contact can potentially destroy the accused's educational, employment, and other future prospects." Doe v. Univ. of Denver (Colo. Ct. App. 2022). Those risks are even greater with allegations of sexual assault on a child. Indeed, investigations like the ones undertaken in this case could lead to the termination of parental rights and an indeterminate sentence of several years to life in prison.

Such concerns explain why the privilege for a person reporting or participating in the investigation of possible child abuse is a qualified one, which disappears if the person's actions are found to be willful, wanton, and malicious. As a division of this court explained in addressing a similar qualified privilege for statements to law enforcement officers, "a qualified privilege 'is sufficiently protective of [those] wishing to report events concerning crime and balances society's interest in detecting and prosecuting crime with a defendant's interest not to be falsely accused.'"

And when faced with similar competing narratives, courts in Colorado and elsewhere have routinely held that a plaintiff's allegations that the defendant made false accusations are sufficient to create a factual issue as to actual malice. See, e.g., Thompson v. Pub. Serv. Co. of Colo. (Colo. 1990) (the plaintiff created a triable issue on actual malice supporting his defamation claim by denying the defendant's accusations of sexual harassment and presenting contrary evidence); Stevens v. Mulay (D. Colo. 2021) (the plaintiff presented sufficient evidence to survive a special motion to dismiss his malicious prosecution claim under Colorado's anti-SLAPP statute where he offered evidence casting doubt on the defendant's accusation that he assaulted her); McDonald v. Wise (10th Cir. 2014) (the plaintiff sufficiently pleaded actual malice to support his defamation claim by alleging facts that "raise the reasonable inference that [defendant] did not believe he had sexually harassed her and therefore that she knew she was making a false statement, or at a minimum had reckless disregard for the truth"); Chastain v. Hodgdon (D. Kan. 2016) (the plaintiff sufficiently pleaded actual malice to support his defamation claim by alleging facts suggesting that the defendant falsely accused him of sexual assault and had a motive to harm his reputation; "[i]f defendant knew that the events were false, and nonetheless wrote the detailed narrative describing exactly how plaintiff sexually assaulted or attempted to rape her when it actually never occurred, it is axiomatic that she wrote the narrative with actual malice, or actual knowledge that it was false"); Linetsky v. City of Solon (N.D. Ohio) (the plaintiff created a triable issue on malice to support his malicious prosecution claim by presenting evidence that his ex-wife encouraged their child to lodge false accusations of sexual assault against him; "[f]alse sexual assault accusations suggest malice"); Siam v. Kizilbash (Cal. Ct. App. 2005) (in response to an anti-SLAPP motion on defamation and related claims, the plaintiff presented "evidence … sufficient to permit a jury to find that [the] defendant … made knowingly false reports of child abuse" where he offered evidence disputing the accusations and showing the defendant's antagonistic behavior toward him).