"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 10: A Philosopher Walks into a Bar

The tenth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of "Strangers on the Internet" with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange features philosopher Dr. Rebecca Roache from Royal Holloway, University of London, who is also known for her "The Academic Imperfectionist" podcast. She was listed as one of the top 100 philosophers on Twitter in 2018.

A self-described introvert, Rebecca is of two minds about dating apps these days. Should she bother meeting new men or comfortably stay home, knit, and hang out with her kids and cats? And speaking of cats, come hear about "Catgate", the incident in which a (narcissistic) then-boyfriend became enraged with Rebecca because she dared to pet a stray kitty while the couple was talking! We also discuss how to learn to trust yourself again after falling prey to liars and other predators, and how to get in touch with your sense of intuition that can steer you in the right direction in all things dating.