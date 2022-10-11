"Face to Face": Dave Stewart's, Boris Grebenshchikov's, Serhii Babkin's, and Stevie Nicks's Ukraine War Song

I thought this was very well done: the lyrics work well with the generally understated sound and the intimate visuals. The artists are using the song to raise funds for Ukraine (via the Ukraine government's United24), at CollaborateForPeace.com, but for reasons that elude me they don't seem to have an English translation of the lyrics there. With my mother Anne Volokh's help, I've put together the following, though of course I'd be glad to link instead to an authorized translation should one be made available.

Note that Grebenshchikov, who lives in England, has been protesting the war since at least March 2; for his performance of Vertinsky's anti-war "That Which I Must Say," regrettably a perennial, see here. Stewart and Grebenshchikov have apparently known each other for over 30 years; Stewart produced a 1989 album of Grebenshchikov's band Aquarium, which Wikipedia says was "the first contract of a Russian (then, Soviet) rock musician with a Western label." (Stewart and Nicks also apparently go way back.)

Babkin was the cofounder of 5'Nizza (apparently pronounced as the Russian word "Friday"), a band that was prominent both in Russia and Ukraine; for another of his war-related songs, with an interesting pre-war backstory, see here.

In any event, here are the lyrics: