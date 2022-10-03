Strangers on the Internet: Podcast Episode 8 up

I posted the eighth episode of my podcast "Strangers on the Internet" (the direct link for Apple Podcasts is here). In this installment, my co-host, psychologist Michelle Lange and I pick apart dating advice from the Interwebs, (in)famous listicles, and popular tropes such as Hollywood's dating plot lines from the last two decades.

One of the recent reads about online dating worth checking out is the NY Times' retrospective on 10 years of Tinder.