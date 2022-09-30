Pig-Sticker, a Song of the PMC Wagner Mercenaries

Readers of the blog know what side I support in the Russia-Ukraine war, so unsurprisingly most of the songs of the war that I've blogged have been pro-Ukrainian, since they're the ones that most struck me. (Here's an exception.) Still, my point in these posts is to pass along things that may offer some indirect insight into the sentiments of the people who are actually in this war, so I think it would be a mistake to omit the other side's perspective.

Here, then, is "Pig-Sticker" ("Свинорез"), which I believe refers to a knife in Russian as well as in English; it's billed as a song of the Private Military Company (PMC) Wagner (ЧВК Wagner), and I assume that it's an authorized recruiting video, which reflects what Wagner thinks its target audience wants to hear. In various copies it's amassed about 1.5M views in the last six days, so I take it that it's resonated with some people; again, these are not my sentiments, but I thought they were worth observing. (Naturally, the Russian lyrics are rhymed and metered, and from a technical perspective strikes me as quite effectively done.)