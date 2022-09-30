Court Refuses to Order Me to Remove References to Frequent Litigant from Law Review Article

I'm writing about this both because it strikes me as an interesting example of what litigants sometimes try to do (and occasionally succeed), and also because I thought our readers ought to see what the litigant accused me of—perhaps some of you may agree with her—and see my response. That's particularly so because some readers might view this as influencing my general views on harassment restraining order cases, which I'll doubtless blog about more in the future; I should note, though, that I've been writing and litigating about these matters extensively long before this petition was filed against me (see, e.g., this 2013 article and this 2021 article, plus too many blog posts and briefs to list here).

Several months ago, I wrote about a frequent litigant, in connection with a federal case of hers in in which (1) she was first allowed to proceed pseudonymously but then (2) was depseudonymized by the judge after evidence related to her past cases had emerged. I used her name in connection with that case, as the judge had, and also drew connections (based on public records) between that case and other cases that she had been litigating pseudonymously.

Several weeks ago, the litigant filed Doe v. Volokh, No. 22STRO05198 (L.A. Superior Ct.), a petition for a "harassment restraining order" in California court. She stated in her declaration that,

On July 11, 2022 I received two harassing phone calls from different people, calling me cunt, bitch, slut, lying on men etc and indicating they would rape and kill me. After the second call I immediately shut down my phone and keep it off. I was confused because I did not know those people. I was terrifying and fearful for my life. Later I figured that Eugene Volokh (Volokh) has published my personal information online and the death threats came from his readers/haters. His publication includes incomplete facts and portrays me in a false light. He states that I was convicted of several crimes but he leaves out the fact that I am currently seeking post-conviction relief due to wrongful conviction. I previously received several court orders to protect my real name as a rape victim. He publishes my real name associated with all these cases. His publication effectively makes all those protective orders void. Further, he alleges that I had made similar rape accusations against other people which again portrays me in a false light.

(Note that the "personal information" was just her name and the cases she was involved in; I didn't publish any further information about her, such as her phone number or the like.) Her legal argument was basically this:

On July 12, 2022 I made contact with Volokh and asked him to respect the court orders and my privacy and take remedial action. He refused to do so even after I informed him of the death threats I received. He alleged it was his right to free speech and cited Florida Star v. B.J.F. , 491 U.S. 524 (1989). His reliance is inappropriate in the following aspects: First, given "the sensitivity and significance of the interests presented in clashes between First Amendment and privacy rights" the Court refused to accept invitations to "hold broadly that truthful publication may never be punished consistent with the First Amendment." The Court "emphasized each time that we were resolving this conflict only as it arose in a discrete factual context." The Florida Star v. B. J. F, 491 U.S. 524, 530-536 (1989). The Court has also stated that due to the highly significant interests it does "not rule out the possibility that, in a proper case, imposing civil sanctions for publication of the name of a rape victim might be so overwhelmingly necessary to advance these interests." Id. at 537. The Court concluded that it did "not hold that truthful publication is automatically constitutionally protected." Id. at 541. The facts in Florida Star provide a vivid example of the dangerous consequences that disclosing a victim's name may possibly have. "The right of free speech is not without limitations. It is always to be exercised with due regard for the rights of others." Seven Up Bottling Co. v. Grocery Drivers Union, 233 P.2d 617, 619 (Cal. Ct. App. 1951). "In California, speech that constitutes 'harassment' within the meaning of section 527.6 is not constitutionally protected, and the victim of the harassment may obtain injunctive relief." Huntingdon Life Sciences, Inc. v. Stop Huntingdon Animal Cruelly USA, Inc. (2005) 129 Cal.App.4th 1228, 1250. See also Brekke v. Wills (2005) 125 Cal.App.4th 1400, 1410-1413 [Holding that song lyrics, if used to harass and ridicule, are not protected speech; affirming injunction where the defendant wrote three vitriolic letters to a third party with the intention that they would be discovered and read by plaintiff.] Second, Florida Star was a local weekly newspaper who published the name of the victim of a sexual assault. The publication of a weekly newspaper was a one-time publication to only local residents. Florida Star's publication was limited as to time and scope of readers. Florida Star did not continue to publish the victim's name every week. However, Volokh's publication is online, freely available to the entire world, and forever. Anyone in Europe, Asia, or America can have access to his publication. Volokh's publication makes me a vulnerable target of worldwide haters. His publication invites worldwide haters to threaten, stalk, and commit violence against me. "Conduct or speech that is physically threatening, harassing, intimidating, or assaultive is not constitutionally protected." People ex Rel. Gallo v. Acuna, 14 Cal.4th 1090, 1144 (Cal. 1997). Further, I revealed to very limited people about the incidents but now anyone, my relatives, friends, co-workers, or even acquaintance can easily find out the incidents that subject me to social stigma. Even hundred years later his publication will be still available to the entire world on the internet. The harm caused by Volokh's publication is much greater than the harm caused by Florida Star's publication. Third, Florida Star's publication of the name of the Victim of a sexual assault was not intended to cause harm. Unlike Florida Star, Volokh is well aware of the harm that has caused me and all the protective orders for the purposes to protect my identity but he refused to take action to cease the harm. Therefore, Volokh's continuing publication of my identity is intended to cause harm of a life time. Fourth, B.J.F. did not have specific court orders to protect her identity but I have several valid court orders to protect my identity as a rape Victim. Volokh has no legal authority or any right to void those court orders by publishing my identify and the case information all together. Fifth, "[I]n many contexts, the scope and application of the state constitutional right of privacy is broader and more protective of privacy than the federal constitutional right of privacy as interpreted by the federal courts. [Citations.]" American Academy of PediaIrics v. Lungren (1997) 16 Cal.4th 307, 326-327. Even in the context of prevention of secrecy in government, "the public interest in protecting the privacy of noise complainants and in preventing a chilling effect on complaints, clearly outweighs the public interest in disclosure of complainants' names…" City of San Jose v. Superior Court, Santa Clara, 74 Cal.App.4th 1008, 1012 (Cal. Ct. App. 1999). Volokh's publication of my identity is a rape of my right to privacy. In Melvin v. Reid, 112 Cal.App. 285 (Cal. Ct. App. 1931), the defendants made a motion picture of the early life of the plaintiff, who had been acquitted in a notorious murder case. It truthfully depicted her as a prostitute at that time, and used her true maiden name; all facts were drawn from the public record. The court held that while the facts of her prior life were not private, the use of her name was actionable. The court reasoned that the publication by respondents of the unsavory incidents in the past life of appellant after she had reformed, coupled with her true name, was not justified by any standard of morals or ethics known to us and was a direct invasion of her inalienable right guaranteed to her by our Constitution, to pursue and obtain happiness. Id. at 292. See also Varo v. L. A. Cnty. Dist. Attorney's Office, 473 F. Supp. 3d 1066 (C.D. Cal. 2019) (Holding the county violated the victims' constitutional right to informational privacy by disclosing their information to the perpetrator, who subsequently threatened and shot one of the victim's family members.) … The real threat and danger from haters is unpredictable. It is much worse than the violence directly from Volokh. If the violence is solely and directly from Volokh at least I know how to prepare myself. But it is impossible for me to prepare for the threat and violence from continuingly growing haters. For instance, A, B, and C read Volokh's publication this month, but next month D, E, and F will read Volokh's publication. Each day and each month there will be new readers/haters to read Volokh's publication. Even I change my phone number and residence this month to avoid the threats and violence from A, B, and C, I cannot keep changing phone number and residence next month to avoid the threats and violence from D, E, and F. And this will continue for the rest of my life. It is impossible to prepare for the threats and violence when I do not know when, where, and from which haters…. Even though I keep my phone off most of the time I still continue to receive threatening phone calls once I tum on my phone and I also receive harassing voice mails. At the end of July 2022 I was forced to move out of my prior residence for safety concern. However, I don't know how long this can keep me safe.

In a response to my anti-SLAPP motion, Doe added:

[II.] PETITIONER HAS DEMONSTRATED A PROBABILITY OF PREVAILING ON THE CLAIM Free speech considerations should be connected to the underlying purpose of constitutional governance. When deciding difficult cases involving competing rights, judges should examine (1) whether unencumbered expression is likely to cause constitutional, statutory, or common law harms; (2) whether the restricted expression has been historically or traditionally protected; (3) whether a government policy designed to benefit the general welfare weighs in favor of the regulation; (4) the fit between the disputed speech regulation and the public end; and (5) whether some less restrictive alternative exists for achieving it. Both Florida Star v. B.J.F. (1989) 491 U.S. 524 and Cox Broadcasting Corp. v. Cohn, 420 U.S. 469 (1975) chose to take a narrow view and limited their holdings. Importantly, the Supreme Court expressly refused to address the broader question of whether the truthful publication of facts obtained from public records can ever be subjected to civil or criminal liability. Cox Broadcasting Corp. v. Cohn, 420 U.S. 469, 491 (1975). The controlling case is not Cox Broadcasting, but Smith v. Daily Mail Publishing Co., 443 U.S. 97 (1979). The Court concluded that the correct rule, formulated in Daily Mail, is that "[[i]]f a newspaper lawfully obtains truthful information about a matter of public significance then state officials may not constitutionally punish publication of the information, absent a need to further a state interest of the highest order." Florida Star v. B.J.F. (1989) 491 U.S. 524, 533. The Daily Mail formulation reflects the fact that it is a limited set of cases indeed where, despite the accessibility of the public to certain information, a meaningful public interest is served by restricting its further release by other entities, like the press. Id. 535. The instant case falls within that limited set of cases. It is undisputed that Petitioner is not a celebrity that would draw public attention. Initially there was no undesired publicity of her until Volokh's massive online publication. Volokh does not carefully select his viewers or readers and his publication is available indefinitely to the entire world. Volokh's massive publication serves the purpose of incitement to entice haters to stalk, harass, threaten, and commit violence against Petitioner. It is also undisputed that there is no other person or entity that draws unnecessary public attention to Petitioner as Volokh does. Social welfare sometimes trumps personal desire, allowing for laws against incitement, fighting words, antitrust regulations, patents, and other types of restraints that do not implicate core constitutional concerns. The relief sought by Petitioner furthers at least three closely related interests: the right to be free from unwarranted and undesired publicity and the right to be free from harassment and violence of victims of sexual offenses; the physical safety of such victims, who may be targeted by haters; and the goal of encouraging victims of such crimes to report these offenses without fear of unnecessary exposure. Volokh has known very well what the consequences of his massive publication would be. It was eminently foreseeable given his experience as he cited Florida Star v. B.J.F. (1989) 491 U.S. 524…. [III.] BALANCING TEST TIPS IN PETITIONER'S FAVOR This court must balance the private and societal interest in Volokh' speech against any competing constitutional concerns that would be implicated. See, e.g., Robins v. Pruneyard Shopping Center (1979) 23 Cal.3d 899, 910-911 [balancing signature gatherers' "wish to disseminate ideas" with concern "that these activities do not interfere with normal business operations" and "property or privacy rights" of occupants and owners.] The Supreme Court's use of a balancing test to resolve conflicting press and privacy interests was restated by Justice Rehnquist in the Daily Mail case: Historically, we have viewed freedom of speech and of the press as indispensable to a free society and its government. But recognition of this proposition has not meant that the public interest in free speech and press always has prevailed over competing interests of the public. "Freedom of speech thus does not comprehend the right to speak on any subject at any time," [Citation], and "the press is not free to publish with impunity everything and anything it desires to publish." [Citation]. While we have shown a special solicitude for freedom of speech and of the press, we have eschewed absolutes in favor of a more delicate calculus that carefully weighs the conflicting interests to determine which demands the greater protection under the particular circumstances presented. [Citation] The relief Petitioner seeks has little or minimal impact on Volokh's speech. However, as a result of Volokh's continuing massive publication, Petitioner has been forced to endure malicious and cruel abuse at the hands of ruthless and unscrupulous people. On a regular basis, Petitioner has faced harassment, verbal assault, stalking, death threats, constant fear and more. Under the particular circumstances presented here Petitioner deserves greater protection….

And she sought the following order:

Attachment 8C—Other Personal Conduct Orders The effect of the following ban on Eugene Voloky's [sic] speech is minimal. People ex rel. Gallo v. Acuna, 14 Cal.4th 1090, 1121 (Cal. 1997). The ban on his speech costs him nothing but his speech costs me lifetime health and safety. I ask the court to order Eugene Volokh to do any of the following things: Remove any remarks, comments‚ or references from any publicly available documents or articles authored by Eugene Voloky that connect Protected Party's real name with rape or sexual assault;

Remove any remarks, comments, or references from any publicly available documents or articles authored by Eugene Voloky that connect the Protected Party's real name with the cases in which she has received a protective order to proceed under a pseudonym;

Cease publishing any remarks, comments, or references that connect the Protected Party with rape or sexual assault;

Cease drawing public attention to the Protected Party's real name associated with rape or sexually assault.

I responded with the following response and anti-SLAPP motion, which the Court just granted this morning. (I also moved to oppose Doe's attempt to proceed pseudonymously; that will be heard Oct. 25, but because that motion is pending, I don't mention Doe's name in the excerpts below, though I don't believe I am legally forbidden from doing so.)

You'll note that the motion predominantly focuses on why I am legally entitled to publish this material even if a tiny fraction of my readers acted illegally because of what they read. But I should also note that I'm skeptical that any of the calls that Doe received actually stemmed from my law review article (the only place I mentioned her full name) or from my blog posts (where I mentioned her last name, which appears to be a fairly common Chinese name). Doe may well have enemies from various sources, including her past lawsuits. But I have no reason to believe that any enemies emerged from, or were enabled by, my law review article and my blog posts.

Note also that Doe's petition is not precise on which of my writings she was concerned about, and an earlier, procedurally unsuccessful attempt on her part to get such an order seemed to focus just on the article; but I assumed that she was also discussing my blog posts (since I didn't want to be accused of understating in my motion my past references to her). And, finally, many thanks to Ken White (@PopeHat), who took the time to talk to me about this matter and offer me his sage counsel.

Here's my motion: