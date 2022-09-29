"Liberal, Female and Minority: America's New Gun Owners Aren't Who You Think"

From CNN (David Culver & Jason Kravarik) Tuesday:

Several times a week you can hear gunfire echoing from Brandi Joseph's scenic Southern California property. A licensed firearms instructor and dealer, Joseph decided to open Fortune Firearms in December to serve a growing and rapidly changing clientele.

"There is a huge uptick in female owners," Joseph said. "Women are getting trained; women are carrying … liberal and conservative."

Proof of that change pulled up Joseph's long, dusty driveway in the San Jacinto Valley just before 10 a.m. for a Saturday social, of sorts. A group of seven African American women stepped out of their cars seemingly eager to start their first firearms training session….