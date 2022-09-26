No Pseudonymous Libel Litigation, Holds Kentucky Court of Appeals in a Covington Boys Case

From Doe v. Flores, decided Friday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Donna Dixon, joined by Chief Judge Denise Clayton and Judge Sara Walter Combs):

John Does 1-10 … were minor students of Covington Catholic High School. On January 18, 2019, Does traveled with their classmates to Washington, D.C., to attend the March for Life. Afterward, Does and their classmates met at the Lincoln Memorial to await their bus. Members of the Black Hebrew Israelites were at the Lincoln Memorial and insulted the students. Native American activist leader Nathan Phillips was also at the Lincoln Memorial singing, chanting, and playing his drum. In response, some students engaged in school cheers, and performed a tomahawk chop "cheer." These encounters were filmed and uploaded with commentary to various forms of media. Many people took offense to the students' behavior and called for their punishment, shaming, and doxing. Among a myriad of cases arising out of the same incident, Does 1-8 sued Ana Violeta Navarro Flores, Adam Edelen, Clara Jeffery, Jeffrey Shaun King, Jodi Jacobson, Kathy Griffin, Kevin M. Kruze, Maggie Haberman, Matthew John Dowd, and Reza Aslan for defamation per se in state court.

The court concluded that the district court rightly found that it had "no personal jurisdiction over all defendants, except Edelen":

Since Pierce v. Serafin (Ky. App. 1990), Kentucky courts have dismissed the notion that an out-of-state defendant commits an "act" in Kentucky by sending a tortious communication into the state. In so doing, Kentucky courts have "distinguished between tortious acts and tortious consequences." Kentucky courts have further recognized that the phrase [in the state personal jurisdiction statute] causing a "tortious injury in this Commonwealth by an act or omission outside this Commonwealth" would have no meaning if plaintiffs' theory was accepted. Our courts also acknowledge that if the legislature desires to broaden the long-arm statute to bring claims such as these within its reach, it certainly may; however, it is not the court's place to rewrite this statute….

And the court rejected the Does' claim against Edelen, starting by stressing their pseudonymity:

First, … we must address the elephant in the room: is it even possible to make an anonymous claim for defamation? It defies logic to think anyone could present proof of defamation anonymously. The notion is so preposterous that Does have not pointed to any case law that allows them to proceed in this manner, nor have we found any.

Additionally, CR 10.01 requires complaints to include the names of all the parties. Yet, it is accepted that: the court may recognize an exception to this rule and permit plaintiffs to proceed pseudonymously. Several factors guide the analysis of whether a plaintiff's privacy interest substantially outweighs the presumption of open judicial proceedings. These factors include: (a) whether the plaintiffs seeking anonymity are suing to challenge governmental activity, (b) whether prosecution of the suit will compel the plaintiffs to disclose information "of the utmost intimacy," and (c) whether a child plaintiff is involved. Doe v. Stegall (5th Cir. 1981). In this case, these factors justify the plaintiffs' anonymity…. The Stegall court was careful to clarify that "we do not mean to imply that all civil rights suits mounted in the name of children may be prosecuted anonymously." Here, it appears there was no request to the trial court for Does to proceed anonymously, nor any analysis conducted by the trial court as to whether they were entitled to do so. Nonetheless, the only factor favoring an anonymous pursuit of these claims is Does' youth, which—although it is certainly not dispositive—may no longer even be applicable. Moreover, and as a practical matter, if Does' claims of defamation were to proceed, they would be unable to prove them without eventually revealing their identities.

And the court concluded that in any event Edelen's allegedly defamatory tweet was opinion, and thus not actionable as libel: