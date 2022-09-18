The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
"Classified" On-Line Events Tuesday and Thursday; Bernstein Meets Academic Critics/Skeptics/Allies?
On Tuesday night at 8pm ET, I have a Federalist Society event styled as a debate this with Harvard Law's Randall Kennedy on racial classifications. I'm sure we will disagree on some things, but I expect overall will be more of a discussion. Register here.
On Thursday at 3pm ET, I will be participating in a virtual discussion with economist Glenn Loury of Boston University and Washington University law school's Adrienne Davis. Register here.
I'm excited for these events because while I have done quite a few podcasts and radio interviews about my new book on racial classifications, these are among the first times I will get to publicly discuss the book with academic colleagues.