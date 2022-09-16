Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Offering $150K Worth of Research Grants on Free Inquiry

From FIRE's Call for Proposals; go to that page for more details on just how to apply (and more on the terms of the program):

Grant information: A total pool of $150,000 will be available in 2022, with a maximum of $50,000 per grant and no minimum size.

Summary: The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization, seeks research proposals related to freedom of expression and academic freedom.

Applicants must currently be one of the following: 1) faculty — tenured, tenure-track, adjunct or otherwise — at an accredited institution of higher education; 2) a graduate student at an accredited institution of higher education; 3) a postdoctoral researcher at an accredited institution of higher education; 4) a researcher or fellow at an independent scholarly institution such as a laboratory or thinktank. All grant recipients must sign a Grant Agreement as a condition to receiving grant funds….

Eligible fields: We currently have the capacity to evaluate grant applications related to freedom of expression and academic freedom in the following fields: economics, education, history, law, philosophy, political science, psychology, and sociology. We are open to proposals in other fields ….

Eligible use of grant funds: Research expenses; paid access to polling and datasets; interviews and data collection; software; travel for the purpose of interviewing subjects; travel for the purpose of presenting research funded by this grant at conferences or events; travel for the purpose of accessing archival materials; wages for research assistants paid hourly to work on grant project; journal submission fees and/or publication fees….

Grant timeline and relevant deadlines: Applications must be submitted for consideration before 11:59 p.m. PST on October 1, 2022….

Application evaluation: Grant applications will be evaluated for relevance and adherence to methodological rigor and standards of the field by scholars in the field of study indicated in the grant application. Grant applications approved by the scholars will be selected for funding by FIRE….