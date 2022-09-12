The Dormant Commerce Clause, Geographical Identification, and Blocking Technology

[Jack Goldsmith and I will have an article out about the Dormant Commerce Clause, geolocation, and state regulations of Internet transactions in the Texas Law Review early next year, and I'm serializing it here. There is still plenty of time for editing, so we'd love to hear any recommendations you folks might have; in the meantime, you can read the entire PDF of the latest draft (though with some formatting glitches stemming from the editing process) here.]

We think that the economic significance of geographical differences has driven the development of increasingly sophisticated technologies that identify where an internet user is coming from, and that allow websites and other internet operations to treat users differently based on geography. These technologies today permeate internet operations.

Geographical identification and filtering technologies grew up so that internet firms could better serve consumers and businesses, and, more generally, could make the internet a more effective communications tool.[1] Many internet firms, and all major internet platforms, collect and use geographical information as a core element of their business models.[2] For example, the firms involved in Greater L.A. Agency and Online Merchants Guild—CNN and Amazon—collect masses of location data about their users so that they can provide geographically tailored information to those users.[3] Firms operating on the internet cherish this geographical data because relevant consumer preferences differ by geography, and the data enable firms to better deliver their content and services.

"Location information plays an important role" in "providing useful, meaningful experiences" online, notes Google, a huge consumer and user of location information. "From driving directions, to making sure your search results include things near you, to showing you when a restaurant is typically busy, location can make your experiences across Google more relevant and helpful," and can "also help[] with some core product functionality, like providing a website in the right language or helping to keep Google's services secure."[4]

The best-known reason for firms to geolocate is that they want to advertise, and advertising success correlates with geography. A firm might want to deliver high-end advertisements to wealthy neighborhoods, or to deliver coupons when customers enter the mall, or offer a Burger King discount at a McDonald's, or promote farm-related software in rural areas.[5]

In addition, online firms seek to segment markets geographically so that they can price discriminate based on differences in wealth or product demand by geography. The prices on the web of Amazon e-books, Steam-powered computer games,[6] and Staples office supplies differ based on where the user accesses their sites.[7] In these and many other ways,

[g]eoblocking enhances market partitioning on the Internet by enabling content and service providers to limit access by users to information about certain goods, services, and/or prices, thereby enabling the providers to discriminate among different markets and offer different goods and services in various markets, for different prices, with different technical standards and warranties, and at different times.[8]

Geographical identification is also relevant to cybersecurity and fraud detection. Google might block an attempted sign-in from Russia to a Gmail account normally centered in Florida.[9] If Visa computers notice that someone who lives and normally shops in Montana is buying software online from Chile, it can temporarily put a hold on the account.[10]

Geographical identification and filtering technologies also let businesses operating in multiple jurisdictions comply with the law. Copyright law is territorial, and rights in works like movies, pictures, and electronic books differ by geography. Netflix streams Rick and Morty and Star Trek: Discovery in the United Kingdom but not in the United States because its licensing contract requires such geographical differentiation to confirm with underlying copyright law.[11] For similar reasons, Amazon requires publishers of e-books to specify the countries where they own publishing rights, and it allows sales only to those countries.[12] Google likewise removes certain pages from its search results when ordered to do so by a court, but generally limits such removals to search results coming to users in the court's jurisdiction.[13]

Similarly, online gambling services have grown as they have become adept at complying with national and state mandates to ensure that they offer their operations only to users in places they are licensed to offer games.[14] And the question whether an internet operator has "purposefully availed" itself of the benefits of a particular state for personal jurisdiction purposes now regularly depends in part on whether the operator took steps to keep its content out of the state.[15]

Firms use location data for many other tasks, including inferring political beliefs, wealth, race, and scores of other intimate personal details.[16] And governments frequently buy location data in the private marketplace to further law enforcement and intelligence aims.[17] The primary methods of collecting geographi­cal identification information include using IP addresses, Wi-Fi positioning, GPS tracking, and cell tower geolocation.

The location-data industry is at least a $12 billion market and growing fast.[18] Geo-identification and blocking technologies have become "standard features of internet operations."[19] Indeed, the distinction between internet and "real-space" operations is increasingly fictional. "Real-space" firms that undoubtedly must incur costs to comply with different laws where they do business—for example, McDonald's, Ford, and Exxon—have an integrated internet presence that relies heavily on geographical identification and targeting technologies, in part to foster legal compliance.[20] And all major firms with only (or primarily) an internet business presence—for example, Facebook and Twitter—similarly collect and use location data to enhance their products and services.[21]

Consumers can, with some work, evade location detection, including (among other techniques) by using virtual private networks, opting out of location services, and using a Tor browser. Companies in turn are developing counter­stra­te­gies to defeat evasion techniques. For example, streaming companies have implemented measures to make it harder to use VPNs to circumvent geolocation technology for streaming.[22] More broadly, geolocation technology can lessen the impact of evasion techniques by relying on multiple sources of location information combined with much other information that via big data analysis can reveal remarkably precise information about where internet users are located.[23]

Geographical identification and filtering on the internet have improved enormously in the last two decades, but they remain imperfect, and there is a persistent arms race at the margins between blocking and evasion technologies.

Still, geolocation technology doesn't have to be perfect to be useful for legal compliance, just as many laws and security technologies remain useful even if they are not perfectly enforced. That would be especially true if a state law treats reasonable use of geolocation technology as an adequate defense when geography matters—for instance, when reasonable even if imperfect geoblocking attempts are seen as evidence of lack of intent to target a particular state for personal jurisdiction purposes,[24] or when reasonable geolocation attempts are seen as sufficient for determining that a defendant's copyright infringement happened within the court's jurisdiction.[25]

