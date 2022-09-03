Cyberstalking Conviction for E-Mails to Nebraska Legislature Candidate Reversed

From U.S. v. Sryniawski, decided yesterday by the Eighth Circuit (Judge Steven Colloton, joined by Judge Bobby Shepherd and Chief Judge Lavenski Smith):

Dennis Sryniawski was charged with federal offenses of cyberstalking and extortion after he sent a series of e-mails to a candidate for the Nebraska legislature. A jury acquitted Sryniawski of extortion but convicted him of cyberstalking, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2261A(2)(B)…. We conclude that the evidence was insufficient under a proper interpretation of the cyberstalking statute, and therefore reverse the conviction….

Section 2261A(2)(B) is potentially quite broad, on its face something like the criminalization of the intentional infliction of emotional distress tort, limited to electronic communications, but with no exception for speech on matters of public concern (even though the Court held in Snyder v. Phelps and Hustler v. Falwell that speech on matters of public concern is protected against emotional distress liability by the First Amendment):

A defendant is guilty of cyberstalking if he (1) "with the intent to … harass [or] intimidate," (2) uses "any … electronic communication system of interstate commerce … to engage in a course of conduct," that (3) "causes, attempts to cause, or would be reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress to" the victim or his immediate family.

The court concluded (I think generally correctly) that the statute must be read narrowly to avoid First Amendment problems:

The mens rea element, as charged in this case, requires that a defendant act with the intent to "harass" or "intimidate." If these terms are construed in their broadest sense, however, they would infringe on rights protected by the First Amendment. Broadly defined, "harass" can mean simply "to vex, trouble, or annoy continually or chronically." "Intimidate" can mean "to make timid or fearful." Even where emotional distress is reasonably expected to result, the First Amendment prohibits Congress from punishing political speech intended to harass or intimidate in the broad senses of those words. The Free Speech Clause protects a variety of speech that is intended to trouble or annoy, or to make another timid or fearful. In Snyder v. Phelps (2011), for example, the Supreme Court held that protestors at a serviceman's funeral had the right to display signs that read, "Thank God for Dead Soldiers," "God Hates Fags," and "You're Going to Hell." In R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul (1992), the Court declared unconstitutional a criminal ordinance that prohibited the display of burning crosses, Nazi swastikas, and other symbols that the perpetrator had reasonable grounds to know would arouse "anger, alarm or resentment in others on the basis of race, color, creed, religion or gender." Hustler Magazine, Inc. v. Falwell (1988), held that the First Amendment protected a parody that depicted a prominent minister having drunken sex with his mother. See also Saxe v. State Coll. Area Sch. Dist. (3d Cir. 2001) (Alito, J.) ("There is no categorical 'harassment exception' to the First Amendment's free speech clause."). For this reason, the cyberstalking statute cannot be applied constitutionally to a defendant who directs speech on a matter of public concern to a political candidate with intent merely to trouble or annoy the candidate.

To sustain the conviction in this case, therefore, the government must identify sufficient evidence for a jury to find that Sryniawski acted with intent to "harass" or "intimidate" in a sense that is not protected under the First Amendment. For example, "criminal harassment" is unprotected where it "constitutes true threats or speech that is integral to proscribable criminal conduct." "Intimidation in the constitutionally proscribable sense of the word is a type of true threat," where the speaker intends to place the victim "in fear of bodily harm or death." The government does not maintain that Sryniawski's e-mails contained a true threat against Parris or his family, but suggests three categories of harassing speech that are unprotected: speech integral to criminal conduct, defamatory speech, and obscenity. First, the government argues that Sryniawski's e-mails were integral to the criminal conduct of cyberstalking itself. That argument is circular and unpersuasive. Congress may not define speech as a crime, and then render the speech unprotected by the First Amendment merely because it is integral to speech that Congress has criminalized. To qualify as speech integral to criminal conduct, the speech must be integral to conduct that constitutes another offense that does not involve protected speech, such as antitrust conspiracy, extortion, or in-person harassment…. In this case, however, the jury acquitted Sryniawski of extortion, and there is no other identified criminal conduct to which the jury could have found that Sryniawski's e-mail communications were integral. Second, the government contends that Sryniawski's first e-mail contained three defamatory statements that are not protected by the First Amendment. The government asserts that Sryniawaski communicated "false accusations" that Parris's wife had falsely reported childhood molestation and a psychological condition, that Parris's wife was addicted to prescription medication, and that Parris's step-daughter was a pedophile…. Under prevailing law, where an alleged victim of defamation is a public figure, a speaker's assertions are unprotected speech only if the speaker acted with "actual malice"—that is, with knowledge that his statements were false or with reckless disregard of their falsity. Diane Parris was actively involved in Jeff's campaign, and served as campaign manager for a time. Spouses of candidates for public office who are actively involved in the campaign have been considered public figures. The government does not dispute that Diane was a public figure or argue that Sryniawski acted with actual malice. Without a showing of actual malice, an allegedly false assertion alone is insufficient to make Sryniawski's comments about Diane defamatory. The government argues briefly that Sryniawski defamed Parris's step-daughter, a non-public figure, by negligently asserting that she was a pedophile—i.e., a person "sexually attracted to children." But the case was not tried on a defamation theory, and the record does not establish that Sryniawski's alleged statement was false. It was a matter of public record that the step-daughter had been charged in a criminal case with sexual assault and online solicitation of a minor. The step-daughter referred to those charges as "false allegations," and testified that they were "dismissed for lack of evidence." But the government did not present evidence that Sryniawski knew that the charges had been dismissed. Nor did the prosecution ask the step-daughter to deny that she is sexually attracted to minors, independent of whether she was guilty of making an online solicitation. On this record, therefore, the evidence is insufficient to support a finding that Sryniawski harassed Parris and his family with defamatory speech. Third, the government contends that a reasonable jury could have found that Sryniawski intended to harass the victims by causing them distress through the transmission of obscene materials. The government also did not advance this theory at trial, and the jury was not asked to determine whether the attachments to Sryniawski's fourth e-mail were legally obscene under the standard of Miller v. California (1973). But even considering obscenity on the assumption that this unspoken theory could support the verdict, the transmission of explicit photographs attached to one e-mail is not sufficient to sustain the conviction. The cyberstalking statute as charged here requires proof that a defendant engaged in a "course of conduct" that consists of "2 or more acts, evidencing a continuity of purpose." The transmission of one e-mail with obscene attachments is not a course of conduct. Lawful acts like logging onto a computer, opening an internet browser, and sending other e-mails cannot be aggregated with criminal conduct to establish a "course of conduct." Each "act" must be taken with the requisite criminal intent and reasonable expectation of causing substantial emotional distress. The government did not charge Sryniawski with the separate offense of transmitting of obscene materials via the internet, and its belated obscenity theory is insufficient to sustain the cyberstalking conviction….

The facts: