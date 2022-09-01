Some "Classified" Events

An update regarding my book Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classifications in America:

The Federalist Society's Civil Rights Practice Group will be hosting a teleforum on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 1pm. You can register here.

The Cato Institute will be hosting a book forum/luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at noon, with commentary from Jane Coaston, host of The Argument at the New York Times, and Robert Cottrol,

Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School. Wally Olson of Cato will moderate. You can register for in-person or virtual attendance here--the virtual program will start at approximately 12:20.

For those of you in the Bay Area, I will be speaking at Berkeley Law School on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 12:50 PST. I don't have know the room yet.

I will also be speaking at the University of Toledo Law School on Monday, September 19, at noon, and, for those of you in Philly, Temple Law School on Thursday, October 6, at noon.

Some other Classified news:

ONU Law Professor Scott Gerber reviewed the book in Law & Liberty.

And here's a podcast I recorded with Ed Morrisey of Hot Air.

Finally, Bill McGurn at the Wall Street Journal quotes from an amicus brief that was based on my research for the book: