Volokh Conspiracy Symposium on the National Constitution Center "Restoring the Guardrails of Democracy" Project

I am pleased to announce that, this week, the Volokh Conspiracy will host a symposium featuring participants in the National Constitution Center's "Restoring the Guardrails of Democracy" project. The NCC commissioned reports by three teams making recommendations on the topic outlined in the title: a Team Conservative Report (written by team leader Sarah Isgur, David French, and Jonah Goldberg, all affiliated with The Dispatch), a Team Libertarian Report (also available on SSRN) (authored by Clark Neily and Walter Olson of the Cato Institute, and myself), and a Team Progressive Report (coauthored by prominent election law scholars Edward Foley and Franita Tolson).

The VC symposium will include contributions by members of all three teams. David French will represent Team Conservative, Walter Olson is the Team Libertarian participant, and Edward "Ned" Foley will bat for Team Progressive. There will also be an introductory post by Lana Ulrich of the National Constitution Center.

Each of the three team representatives will write an introductory post outlining their team's main points, and possibly some similarities and differences between their positions and those of the other teams. Each will then have the opportunity to respond to the initial posts of the others.

I myself have previously written about the Guardrails project and areas of agreement and disagreement between the different reports here and here. But, though I am a coauthor of of the Team Libertarian Report, in this symposium, I am just going to serve as a facilitator and moderator.

I welcome the participants to the Volokh Conspiracy blog, and look forward to the discussion!