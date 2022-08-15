The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Strangers on the Internet: Podcast Episode 4 is out
How to handle first dates, stay safe, and have fun
The fourth episode of my podcast "Strangers on the Internet" just dropped (the direct link for Apple Podcasts is here). My co-host, psychologist Michelle Lange, and I discuss how to approach first dates, Google strangers, and avoid ghosting. Come learn about the basics of dating safety AND etiquette for a more enjoyable experience all around. We share what we have learned during background checks and how some people react badly when you protect yourself (and what that says about them)!