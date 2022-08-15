Strangers on the Internet: Podcast Episode 4 is out

The fourth episode of my podcast "Strangers on the Internet" just dropped (the direct link for Apple Podcasts is here). My co-host, psychologist Michelle Lange, and I discuss how to approach first dates, Google strangers, and avoid ghosting. Come learn about the basics of dating safety AND etiquette for a more enjoyable experience all around. We share what we have learned during background checks and how some people react badly when you protect yourself (and what that says about them)!