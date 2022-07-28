Justice George Sutherland and Women's Rights; Intro to Classified

For those who want to try before they buy, I've posted the Introduction to Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America at SSRN. Here are the final few sentences of the Intro:

This book explores that status quo and how we came to our current equilibrium. The book addresses the classifications' history, definitions, boundaries, enforcement, and application. Readers should consider whether and to what extent the results are sensible, and to what extent the United States should abolish its official racial classifications and move toward a separation of race and state.

I've also posted Revisiting Justice George Sutherland, the Nineteenth Amendment, and Equal Rights for Women. Here is the abstract: