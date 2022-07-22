The Volokh Conspiracy
"The Site's Content Moderators Discovered 546 Nicknames, or 'Typos,' for Xi Jinping Over a Two-Month Period"
One of the many interesting items from today's post by Prof. Victor Mair (Language Log), quoting an article in China Digital Times:
A crackdown on "typos" used to spread "illegal and harmful information"… have illustrated the further narrowing of online speech in China ahead of the upcoming 20th Party Congress expected this fall.