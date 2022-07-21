The Volokh Conspiracy
"Classified" Review and Podcast Roundup
My book on racial classification's official publication date was Tuesday, and it's already garnered several reviews and I have appeared on a bunch of podcasts. So if you want to listen in on what all the cool kids are talking about…
Reviews
Review by Goldwater Institute President Tim Sandefur for the Objective Standard
Review by Prof. Bill Jacobson, Legal Insurrection
Review by Ed Whelan, National Review
Podcasts
The Remnant, with Jonah Goldberg
American Institute for Economic Research
CSPI Podcast with Richard Hanania
Essential Liberty with Bob Zadek
First Things Podcast with Mark Bauerlein
Institutionalized with Charles Lehman and Aaron Sibarium
Washington Outsider Report with Irina Tsukerman
I wish I could tell you I had a favorite, the *one* podcast to listen to, but I have really been blessed with excellent hosts, who each took the interviews in different directions depending on their interests and the natural flow of conversation.