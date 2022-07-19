The Volokh Conspiracy
Two Kinds of Laws: Clear and Ambiguous
From David Daube, the renowned scholar of biblical and Roman law, who was a professor at Oxford and Berkeley among other places:
"As regards interpretation, the author of the Rhetoric to Alexander distinguishes between laws which are clear and laws which are ambiguous. I have never come across any of the former kind."
(The quote is from Daube's collected works, volume 4, page 186.)