Foe, a Witch's Curse

Another Ukrainian song I thought I'd pass along (with over 1M page views in a bit over a month and a half): "Foe" ("Враже"), a witch's curse against the enemy; the author is Liudmyla Gorova, and the cover is by Angy Kreyda, with English subtitles. I'm not wild about the video, but I expect some might enjoy it, and it is thematically true to the subject. There's a looser but more poetic English translation here, and the Ukrainian text here.