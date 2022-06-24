American U. Law Students Investigated for "Harassment" for Insulting Comments About Abortion in Group Chat

So reports the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, with a link to what a transcript of the group chat in which the speech being investigated took place; I appreciate that at this point the university is just investigating, but it seems to me that even investigations of such speech are unduly chilling of student discussions—especially when the investigations go on for a month (the university's Notice of Investigation is dated May 25).

Universities need to promptly reject such complaints in the first place, rather than starting a full-on "harassment" investigation process. Here's an excerpt from FIRE's press release:

Eight law students at American University are under investigation for participating in a heated back-and-forth following the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson draft opinion, after another student said their pro-choice commentary harassed and discriminated against him based on his religious, pro-life beliefs. American's disciplinary investigation stems from a class group chat in which the accused students discussed the ramifications of Justice Alito's draft majority opinion overruling Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. "This is absurd. There's nothing even approaching harassment or discrimination in the chat," said Alex Morey, an attorney at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. "American cannot let its process for investigating actual discrimination and harassment be weaponized to investigate students' opinions, but that's exactly what's happening here." On May 2, in their class section's GroupMe chat, students criticized the leaked Supreme Court opinion and discussed options to protest and donate money to abortion advocacy groups. One student, who later filed the harassment complaint, wrote that, "as a Republican, I find it insulting that conservatives would be thought of as overturning people's civil rights…" Another student responded with: "Can we shut the fuck up about personal opinions while people process this?" The self-identified conservative student later wrote:

Everyone is entitled to their opinion and you all are more than welcome to protest. I find it interesting how the call to silence our personal opinions happens after I defended my deeply-held religious beliefs and yet nobody has mentioned that same sentiment about the pro-abortion posts. I was raised to stand up for my values, so baseless claims that abortion bans are "class warfare" is deeply offensive to both me and my Greek Orthodox faith. The other students didn't mention the complainant's faith, and continued discussing protests and blaming conservatives for the impending Roe v. Wade reversal. The eight accused students received a notice from American's Office of Equity & Title IX on May 25 saying they were under investigation for "harassing and threatening messages" that "unreasonably interfered with [the complainant's] educational experience." Daniel Brezina, one of the accused law students, said the investigation has made students like him fearful of discussing anything remotely controversial. "I can't believe American is investigating us for having a frank discussion about abortion access," Brezina said. "This is going to have a massive chilling effect on honest discussions at the school. What good could possibly come of that?" … FIRE has repeatedly warned American that its policies are ripe for abuse…. Investigations into clearly protected speech, even ones that don't result in further punishment, create a chilling effect among students — a punishment in itself. "Of all people, law students have to be able to engage in heated debates about momentous constitutional questions and rulings without fearing they'll be accused of 'harassment' by classmates," said Morey. "This is a heated political discussion, not discriminatory harassment warranting a [disciplinary] investigation. American should never have legitimized this retaliatory complaint with an investigation. It's a total disgrace."

If this were a group chat set up for a class by the school (it apparently wasn't), and the professor had called up the relevant students and told them that this is part of the class, and it's important for law students to learn to talk to each other civilly and productively—both for the sake of having useful discussions during their educational experience, and for learning to be better lawyers—that would have been quite permissible. Indeed, that's what I do if students insulted each other in class discussions (e.g., "Can we shut the fuck up about personal opinions …?"), and I expect I'd do the same for class online chats, though I don't have them for my classes. But an administrative investigation for alleged "harassment" strikes me as a much more serious matter.

Here's a copy of the chat transcript, provided by FIRE; the accusing student is Student 4, and the accused students are Students 3, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12 & 15