From McCarthy v. Harris, 2021 WL 8533067, decided by Maricopa County (Arizona) Superior Court Judge Randall Warner on July 21, but just posted to Westlaw a couple of weeks ago:

As alleged in the Complaint, Plaintiff Daniel McCarthy is a "Republican political hopeful." Defendant James T. Harris is a talk show host whose program, The Conservative Circus, is a podcast and a radio broadcast on KFYI in Phoenix. Defendant iHeartRadio, Inc. owns KFYI. On November 7, 2020, McCarthy and Harris attended a rally at the Arizona State Capitol. The Complaint describes the rally as "a Republican-based 'stop the steal"' rally. Harris spoke and, nearing the end of his speech, several attendees began chanting for McCarthy to speak. McCarthy then spoke. The Complaint alleges that McCarthy's conduct at the rally was peaceful and focused on political issues. In his radio show on November 9 and 10, 2020, Harris discussed McCarthy and his encounter with him at the rally. McCarthy alleges that several things Harris said about him were defamatory…. [A.] Non-Actionable Statements. [1.] Name-Calling. Several of the statements McCarthy alleges are, as a matter of law, not actionable because they are just name-calling. These are: McCarthy is "shady," "unhinged," and "crazy."

McCarthy has "shady ass hat people around him."

"McCarthy is one of the 'ass hats that can end up starting problems, starting trouble' for the Republican movement."

McCarthy is a "lunatic."

McCarthy is a candidate who is "unhinged," "shady," and "crazy."

McCarthy is a "temper tantrum throwing juvenile." "Ass-hat" is a word that has no meaning. It is just an epithet. So is the term "temper tantrum throwing juvenile." Words like "crazy" and "lunatic," while they have meanings in other contexts, can only be construed as hyperbole or rhetoric in the political context. Nobody listening to Harris's broadcast would think he was claiming McCarthy suffered from mental illness. Similarly, the words "shady" and "unhinged" cannot reasonably be construed as asserting facts about McCarthy.

[2.] Opinions About McCarthy's Conduct. Other alleges statements are not actionable because they are opinions about McCarthy's conduct that cannot be proven true or false. They are: McCarthy's actions were "antics."

McCarthy's conduct was "absurd."

McCarthy's conduct was "crazy."

McCarthy's conduct at the rally was "shady" and "crazy."

By his conduct at the rally, McCarthy has "disqualified himself" from political office.

McCarthy "tr[ied] to 'usurp' the Republican effort to help and support President Donald Trump following the general election, for McCarthy's 'own reasons, for [his] own causes."'

McCarthy tried "to steal a platform that [he] did not build." Most of these statements concern McCarthy's behavior at the rally. As discussed below, some of Harris's statements about McCarthy could be actionable because the trier of fact could find that they assert or imply facts about his conduct at the rally. But terms like "antics," "absurd," "crazy, and "shady" do not assert facts about McCarthy's conduct. They are pure opinion. Saying that McCarthy has "disqualified himself" from political office is also an opinion, as is Harris's view that McCarthy was trying to usurp the effort to support President Trump after the election for his own reasons. It is undisputed that McCarthy spoke at the rally, and these statements about the effect of his political actions there cannot be proven true or false. Nor can the statement that McCarthy tried to steal a platform he did not build, which is also just a characterization of McCarthy's political conduct. [3.] McCarthy's Conservative Bona Fides. Harris is also alleged to have made statements regarding whether McCarthy is a good or real conservative. These are all pure opinion: There is no evidence that McCarthy is a conservative.

McCarthy is "a sad example of a conservative."

McCarthy is "no example of what a leader should be." It is common on all sides of the political aisle to challenge whether someone is a legitimate leader, liberal, conservative, progressive, libertarian, or any number of other political labels. Such labels are inherently in the eye of the beholder, and saying that someone is not really a good conservative or good leader does not assert or imply provable facts about them.

The court also concluded that some other statements could be actionable; that question is now before the Arizona Supreme Court, which held oral argument on the matter in April: