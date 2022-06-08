The Volokh Conspiracy
Press Coverage on the Assassination Attempt of Justice Kavanaugh
The New York Times lists sixteen news stories above the attempted murder of a Justice.
If you log onto NYTimes.com now, and check above the fold, you will see a lovely story about the Jurassic Park cast and Kelly Clarkson's performance. If you scroll down, down, down, down, down, you will find a story about the attempted assassination of a Justice. By my count, the Kavanaugh assassination attempt is perhaps the sixteenth most important news item of the day! Oh, and according to the Washington Post, Kavanaugh and his family were home last night.
I agree with Nate Silver.
I don't agree at all with blaming the leak for it, but yeah it's sort of crazy that it's not being treated as a bigger story (NYT homepage screenshot presented for posterity). There's often more bias in which stories are deemed to be salient than how they're written about. pic.twitter.com/aNJZAdmUG8
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 8, 2022