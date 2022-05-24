No Pseudonymity or Sealing in "Campaign" by "Serial Litigator" "to Conceal His Litigation History"

From Del Nero v. Allstate Ins. Co., decided yesterday by Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach (D. Nev.); for more on other such requests by the same litigant (some of which have prevailed), see here and here; for more on pseudonymity in litigation generally, see here:

I previously ordered that plaintiff's motion to seal, which contained highly personal information, could remain sealed, but denied his request to seal this entire case and replace the caption with John Doe (this case has been closed for twenty years). Plaintiff has now filed four additional motions to seal this case, which I liberally construe as motions to reconsider my prior Order…. In his sealed motion for judicial notice, he asks the Court to take judicial notice that other courts have sealed his cases. In his next motion, he asks that his motion for judicial notice be sealed because the other courts sealed the orders. In his third sealed motion he offers additional arguments for why this entire case should be sealed. In his fourth sealed motion he provides an updated address which he asks to be sealed. Plaintiff alleges that he participates in California's Safe at Home program which protects crime victims by providing a substitute address for public records in California. Plaintiff alleges that under the California Rules of Civil Procedure, he should be allowed to retroactively change his name in this case to the pseudonym John Doe. As I outlined in my previous Order, plaintiff is no stranger to litigation, and his new sealed motions highlight the sheer number of duplicative cases he has filed across the country. This instant long-closed case ended with a dismissal of costs awarded to the defendants for plaintiff's failure to participate in this case. {At least one court has noted that Del Nero has utilize[d] various aliases including Darren Del Nero, Darren Chaker, Darren Chaker-Del Nero, and David Hunter" in past litigation.} …