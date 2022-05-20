The Crystal Magnum Duke Lacrosse Hoax Comes Up Against Court, Albeit Highly Indirectly

From Mangum v. Oxygen Media, LLC, decided Tuesday by James Dever III (E.D.N.C.):

On August 23, 2021, Crystal Gail Mangum ("Mangum" or "plaintiff") filed a pro se "libel and defamation" action against Oxygen Media, LLC and Jennifer Geisser ….

On April 3, 2011, Mangum stabbed her boyfriend Reginald Daye …. "Daye died a few days later due to complications from the stab wound." On November 22, 2013, a jury in Durham County Superior Court convicted Mangum of second-degree murder in connection with Daye's death…..

Mangum alleges that Oxygen Media defamed her on October 7, 2018, when it published on its online site "Murders A–Z" an article titled "Former Exotic Dancer Who Accused Duke Lacrosse Players of Sexual Assault Fatally Stabs Boyfriend." According to Mangum, the word "fatally" is inaccurate and defamatory. Mangum continues to deny that Daye died because she stabbed him.

The judge rejected the claim on statute of limitations ground, but also rejected a request that he recuse himself:

[Sidney Harr, who is attempting to represent Mangum,] suggests my connections to Duke Law School warrant my recusal. Harr specifically cites that I graduated from Duke Law School in 1987, was editor-in-chief of the Duke Law Journal as a student, currently teach courses there, and am on the law school's board of visitors.

Harr also cites Mangum's "acrimonious" relationship with Duke University after Mangum falsely accused several Duke lacrosse players of raping her. Moreover, Harr and Mangum believe that Daye died because of malpractice by Duke University Hospital medical personnel, not because Mangum stabbed Daye. Harr suggests that my connections to Duke Law School require recusal given Mangum's relationship to Duke University and his and Mangum's allegations concerning Duke University Hospital medical personnel who treated Daye….