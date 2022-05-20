"Our Heavenly Father Made Us — MALE or FEMALE — NOT Neither and NOT Both" Sign Draws "Hate Speech" Complaints

From Lansing State Journal (Rachel Greco) (paywalled):

The banner on display goes beyond "derogatory" messages he's seen displayed on the property in recent years, [a neighbor] said. When free speech is threatening, it shouldn't be protected by the First Amendment, he said.

"It's (the property owners) First Amendment right to say some things but there are some things that go beyond a person's First Amendment rights," [he] said. "The First Amendment doesn't protect hate speech." …

The banner on Spalding's property makes the area feel less welcoming and unsafe, [another neighbor] said.

"The Groesbeck neighborhood is a really beautiful neighborhood and it's a great atmosphere for young families," she said. "I know that they have the right to freedom of religion but that doesn't mean they have the freedom to perpetuate a state of hate towards a vulnerable community. I wouldn't blame potential homeowners who look somewhere else."